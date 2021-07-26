Scooter Braun Deletes Instagram & Twitter Days After Divorce Filing -- But WHY??

Gone dark.

Scooter Braun has vanished from social media amid his divorce from his estranged wife Yael Cohen! While it’s not uncommon for celebs to take a hiatus from online accounts when embroiled in controversy, it’s strange to see the music manager delete his Twitter and Instagram pages completely — especially since they were mainly used to promote his artists, like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. What gives?!

The New York native did keep one page, a Facebook account, but who uses that anyway?! Apparently not even him since he hasn’t posted to it in over a year.

Yael, on the other hand, is still active online, though she hasn’t uploaded a pic to her IG since November 2020. However, the F**k Cancer co-founder did comment on her baby daddy’s mushy seventh wedding anniversary post, which he shared days before news circulated that the couple had split (prior to Scooter’s official divorce filing on Wednesday). An odd decision looking back!

With famous divorce attorney Laura Wasser on Scooter’s side, perhaps the lawyer thought it best the father deactivate while he focuses on seeking joint custody of his three kids (Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2)? Or maybe a social media detox is just what Taylor Swift‘s foe needs to protect his mental health during this tumultuous time?!

