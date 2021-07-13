What To Expect From Scooter Braun & Yael Cohen’s Unusual Split Amid ‘Rough Patch’

Despite a heartfelt seventh wedding anniversary post, things clearly haven’t been going so well in Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen’s relationship.

After Sunday’s shocking announcement that the couple has decided to separate (with no plans to divorce yet), sources are now opening up to confirm the parents of Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2, have been having a “rough” time for a while! A person close to the South African businesswoman dished to E! News on Monday:

“[They have] been going through a rough patch for several months and decided that separating was for the best.”

Unsurprisingly, the music executive (who famously discovered Justin Bieber) and his wife are determined to keep the split amicable for their little ones. It’s why the 40-year-old hasn’t even moved out yet! The source explained:

“They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break. They aren’t giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now being apart is for the best.”

Hmm… Only makes us wonder what happened behind the scenes even more! We mean, this confidant sounds super hopeful the parents could be falling in love again soon, so… why take a break?! Despite this positive outlook, the relationship has definitely seen its last days for now. While Taylor Swift’s enemy is “still living” at home, he will “be moving out soon,” though it doesn’t sound like he’s getting kicked out. A second insider told the outlet:

“Things are very amicable between them. They are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that’s their real priority here.”

Good! We love it when the kids are put first, especially with knowing how messy high-profile breakups like these can get! While they focus on co-parenting, neither the co-founder of F**k Cancer nor the SB Projects founder has plans to date… and if that changes, they wouldn’t necessarily start dating other people. One insider has a lot of confidence the ex-lovers could get back together in the future because they “still love each other.”

Wow! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! The inside look at this split is sounding all too positive for most to believe — though we hope it is the reality for this family! But do you think there are bigger issues still being kept a secret or is this truly a case of a couple needing a break to regroup? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

