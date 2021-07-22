Scooter Braun Officially Files For Divorce From Yael Cohen -- & Already Has A Prenup In Place!

Scooter Braun has ended things with Yael Cohen after seven years of marriage!

According to TMZ, the superstar manager filed for divorce from the 34-year-old businesswoman in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The outlet reported that the 40-year-old music executive agreed to pay Cohen spousal support and asked for joint custody of their three children, Jagger Joseph, Levi Magnus, and Hart Violet. There is also a prenuptial agreement already in place, which was drawn by celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser — AKA Kim Kardashian’s divorce representation.

Related: Scooter Braun Breaks His Silence — Claims Taylor Swift LIED About Everything!

Perhaps, Yael can join Kimmy Kakes in hot girl summer?! They’ll definitely have a lot to bond over, you know, given their previous feuds with Ms. Taylor Swift.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s back track to earlier this month when Scooter and Yael were rumored to have broken up. Sources dished to TMZ that the couple had gone back and forth on their decision to separate while trying to work things out. Another insider close to the pair even told People they just needed some space, explaining:

“Their friendship is the best it’s ever been, but they’re taking some time apart to sort things out. So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids.”

Ultimately, though, it’s clear they’ve decided to throw in the towel! Luckily, TMZ reported that the duo has remained pretty amicable so far on the matter, which certainly makes it easier on the young kiddos, who are no doubt going through a tough time at the moment.

Reactions to the divorce news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Patricia Schlein/WENN]