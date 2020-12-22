Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Went HOUSE HUNTING Together -- Yes, Really!

The rich and famous live such a different life than the rest of us…

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin recently “toured several spectacular homes currently listed for sale in Los Angeles,” according to a new report out in People. Wait, so, does this mean the 37-year-old reality star is already house hunting with his 19-year-old girlfriend whom he only started dating a couple months ago?! What on earth??

Well, it may not be quite like that. According to a source, Disick considers himself something of a “real estate connoisseur.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had been set to visit a bunch of high-end properties around El Lay while “looking for his next buying opportunity.” Hmmm…

Lord Disick enlisted his real estate agent Tomer Fridman to show him the best of the best, and Lisa Rinna‘s daughter apparently came along for the ride, thereby catching the attention of those in the know. Then again, as the insider noted, it’s unclear exactly what Scott wants to use his next property for — maybe another flip for Flip It Like Disick?! Or a crash pad for him and his new gal pal?? Just wondering!!

Speaking of Scott’s real estate-themed reality show, fans will recall that house hunting is kind of a common date activity for the father of three. Recall a September 2019 episode of the house-flipping show where he and then-girlfriend Sofia Richie toured a $20 million home in Malibu, and he joked it was private enough to “walk around naked all day” and “make my own nudist colony” on the grounds. Sooo perhaps this home search with Amelia is just foreplay, or something? Not our idea of an exciting date but, hey, to each their own!

Regardless, this time around Disick went for the biggest and best: People reports he and Hamlin toured “at least three properties” together, all with asking prices over $65 million. WHAT?! We knew Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy had some money, but does he roll that deep?! DAYUM!!!!!

OK, yes, that is kind of a turn-on…

Guess we’ll wait and see whether Scott pulls the trigger and doles out the big bucks for any of these estates. In the meantime, though, the important stuff (well, at least for us!) remains: he’s still spending a lot of time with the teenage model! Call it whatever you want to call it, but it’s clear these two have a serious connection.

What do U make of the house hunting venture, Perezcious readers?? All orchestrated by Scott to impress his 19-year-old GF?! Or is there a real business opportunity here for Lord Disick to flip a $65 million house?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

