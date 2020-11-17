Scott Disick & 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin All Over Each Other In New Beach Pics -- This Couple Is ON!

Scott Disick can’t believably play this off as “just hanging out” together any more… his latest fling has gone full-on into the dating sphere!

On Monday up in Santa Barbara, the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star was photographed walking along the beach with his arm romantically around 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. And as fans will recall, this is FAR from the first time these two have been linked!

As you can tell from the photos (see ’em HERE), things have gotten well past the friend zone for this pair! Weather was PERFECT in SoCal, and so the stars couldn’t help but showing off the goods, evidently! Barely covered up by a little bikini, Amelia — the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, BTW — appears right at home wrapped up in Scott’s arms. And for Scott, well, what is it about the teenage daughters of famous families?! First it was Sofia Richie for two whole years, and now, here we go again! ICK!

As we mentioned (above), this is far from the first time these two caused a stir. They first made headlines on Halloween weekend when they hit the party circuit together, and while sources tried to downplay their connection at the time, it was clear something was up. A week later, in early November, they linked up again for a low-key Santa Barbara-area dinner along with a couple of mutual friends. And now, seeing this long walk on the beach, arm in arm?! Oh yeah. It’s for real!

Of course, Lord Disick was (briefly) single in the last few months after finally splitting from Sofia for good. He used that time to pursue a few other young models, including former flame Bella Banos, but it’s clear nothing stuck for him… until Amelia. She’s literally half his age, and that whole situation continues to get weirder as Scott gets older.

The real loser here would appear to be Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder low-key appeared to be making a play for Scott’s heart at various points over the last few months, and the two weren’t shy about flirting publicly on social media. Fans even openly started rooting for the pair to get back together again! But alas, it would appear now as though that’s on the back burner once again. Sad!

So what do U make of Scott and Amelia, Perezcious readers?! Inevitable AF, right? Saw it coming from a mile away? Or are you legit surprised he didn’t end up getting back with Kourtney??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon]