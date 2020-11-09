Scott Disick Reunites With 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin For Dinner Date One Week After Halloween Outing!

What’s up with Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin?!

We know the 37-year-old Talentless founder hasn’t been shy about hanging out with women much younger than he is ever since his long-ago split from baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. And now, with Sofia Richie fully in the rearview mirror, does Scott have eyes for this cute, well-connected young starlet?!

As you may recall, we reported last week on the Flip It Like Disick star’s Halloween adventure with the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Headline-grabbing, party-crashin’ connections, here we go! But this past Saturday, the pair was at it again!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed they each posted photos of pasta dishes from the same restaurant, La Lune, on their Instagram Stories pages that night. Scott cryptically captioned his “my love,” while Amelia opted for the more innocent-sounding “Family Dinner” explanation. Hmm… crazy coincidence that they’d each pop up at the same place like that?? Or was it date night all over again?!

As it turns out, the pair was there together, but they weren’t alone. Mutual friend Marie Lou Bartoli was also present for the Saturday outing, according to Hollywood Life. Yeah, so that definitely takes some of the romance out of it… but it doesn’t make us wonder any less about what might be going on between the two! Especially after they made such waves on the Halloween party circuit last weekend!

This is far from the first time Scott has been spotted with a significantly-younger women since his split from the 22-year-old Richie. He’s been linked to models Megan Blake Irwin and Bella Banos over the last few weeks, sparking some minor romance speculation there. And of course, his uber-tight connection with his baby momma and long-time co-parent looms large over whatever romantic options may come his way in the future.

Still, Amelia makes for an intriguing potential mate, doesn’t she? She checks off Scott’s most important must-have — she’s half his age! (LOLz! Just saying!)

Seriously, though: she comes from an El Lay reality TV family, so she certainly knows the nightlife landscape and entertainment community in a way similar to Richie. That makes for an easy transition to life dating Disick — Malibu dinners that end with Ferrari rides to paid club appearances… you know, the good life!

But is that enough to spark true love? Or even just a few more casual dates together?! Or will maturity and co-parenting win out, and Kourtney and Scott eventually reconcile romantically like everyone on Instagram has been hoping to see?!

So many teenagers women questions in Lord Disick’s love life… so little time! Where do y’all stand on this one, Perezcious readers?!

