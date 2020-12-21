Amelia Hamlin Has A Message For Her 'Extra Weird And Judgmental' Critics Amid Scott Disick Romance!

Amelia Gray Hamlin is sick of keeping it cool amid increasing focus around her love life!

The 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin lashed out on Instagram over the weekend, posting a selfie to her IG Story with a very pointed message directed at those criticizing her choices. And yes, we’re pretty certain this is exactly about her relationship with 37-year-old Scott Disick, thanks for asking!

The dark-haired model wasted no time getting right down to business with her Saturday upload, writing (below):

“[People] are extra weird and judgmental these days. People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them in that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Not just weird and judgmental, but extra weird and judgmental! It is 2020, after all… LOLz! (The truly weird part is that Amelia’s message is eerily similar to what Sofia Richie shared on IG after she broke up with Scott. You don’t think… nah, they couldn’t have… right?!)

Seriously, though, you have to wonder how the teen supermodel is being affected by time in the limelight for really the first time in her life. She is the daughter of famous parents, of course, and grew up alongside Sofia and others in and around the KarJenner’s circle. And yet it’s a totally different phenomenon when you start dating one of them… especially a dude who is twice your age! Sorry, but that’s going to come with a lot of attention (and criticism)! Just saying!!

After all, Amelia hadn’t previously been shy about her links to the reality TV star, flaunting his presence for Halloween, hanging out with him publicly several times after that, and even going so far as to give him a Thanksgiving shoutout! Like, girl, you’re in it! We’re not saying all the criticism is fair, but that’s unfortunately part of the game in this world!

Funny enough, Hamlin did come through with a major hat tip to the KarJenners — and Kim Kardashian West in particular — with this Sunday evening followup, also on her IG Stories (below):

Ahh, now, you see?! Copping SKIMS for Kim… that’ll certainly ingratiate you to the famous fam a little more smoothly! LOLz!

Anyway, what say you about Amelia calling out her critics, Perezcious readers?! Just blowing off a little steam? No harm, no foul?? Or is there something else going on here??

Sound OFF about everything with your opinion down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Gray Hamlin/Scott Disick/Instagram]