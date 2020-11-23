Kourtney Kardashian Is Supposedly Totally OK With Scott Disick Dating 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin!

If she says she’s OK, then maybe she’s OK, but we’re definitely a little bit skeptical, to say the least…

New reporting out Monday morning claims Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t have any problems with baby daddy Scott Disick getting romantically involved with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. In fact, the way Kourt sees it, this could actually be a good thing for Scott! Wait, what?!

Related: Amelia’s Parents Have THOUGHTS About Her Relationship With Scott…

According to TMZ, sources close to the former couple — who share children Mason, Penelope, and Reign together — claim that Kourt has “no issue” with Amelia’s presence in Scott’s life. The only reason for this (and it makes some sense, we suppose) is that Scott’s parenting hasn’t been affected, and insiders claim he continues to be present and helpful with the kids. So why stress about his personal life if everything’s OK on the co-parenting front??

It sounds super unconventional to most of us, probably, but this has apparently been Kourt’s take for a while, according to the outlet. For example, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star saw no issue with Scott’s pursuit of then-teenager Sofia Richie several yeas ago, again simply because Kourt realized it actually made him a better parent. When Scott is dating someone, that’s reportedly when he’s “the most grounded, happy, and responsible” so it sounds like the Poosh founder has just grown to accept this trade-off over time.

Of course, the monkey wrench here is Scott and Kourt are better than they’ve been in a long time — like, enough that they were absolutely flirting multiple times on social media and getting fans all worked up about a possible reconciliation that now doesn’t look like it’s going to come. Now, we’re not saying an icon like Kourtney Kardashian lost out on love to a teenage upstart in Hamlin, but surely there are deeper feelings between the two exes than just the co-parenting vibes. Right???

Related: Scott Is ‘Especially Upset’ Over ‘KUWTK’ Coming To An End Next Year!

Call us crazy, but seriously, we’re surprised the 41-year-old interior design aficionado is reportedly taking this so smoothly. We’re not sure we could play ball like this, even just to keep it all smooth for the kids! At some point you’ve got to put your foot down, don’t you?!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Do you believe all this reporting about how Kourtney is OK with Scott’s flings, or not??

Sound OFF about Kourtney, Scott, and Amelia in the comments down (below)!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon]