Amelia Hamlin Reveals She's 'Thankful' For Scott Disick In Sweet Social Media Snap -- LOOK!

Well, well, well… if it isn’t Scott Disick popping up on Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s social media feed with some sweet words attached!

On Thursday — Thanksgiving Day here in the United States — Amelia took to her Instagram account to post several IG Stories of the people closest to her. And yes, one of them was the man she’s dating, Lord Disick, with a cute little caption about how she’s “thankful” for him in her life. Awww!

You can see the remnants of the now-expired IG Stories above (inset), where Amelia and Scott are on the beach for a selfie with another friend in tow. Very cute and sweet, with the perfect energy for the Thanksgiving holiday! Love it!

But also, just more reinforcement leading towards this couple’s totally-on relationship, and we’re loving THAT, too!

As you’ll no doubt recall, sources have been trying to downplay the chemistry between Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy and the 19-year-old model.

At one point earlier this month, a source tried to walk things back a bit by telling E! News (below):

“Scott’s having a good time. He’s getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it’s nothing serious. He’s having fun with it.”

Yeah, sure… and yet these two just keep getting spotted together even on more serious family days like Thanksgiving! OK!!!

BTW, for whatever this is worth, Amelia’s momma Lisa Rinna posted a new pic to her own IG account on Thanksgiving Day indicating that she and hubby Harry Hamlin did not see their daughters in person for the holiday (below):

That sucks, of course — though it’s definitely important to keep flattening the curve, so good job Lisa! We’ve all got to suffer through it this year, it seems. Things will get better soon!!!

But more interestingly, when you go between this pic from the Real Housewives star and take it along with Amelia’s snap at the beach with Scott and her pal, does that mean Scott spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his new girlfriend?! Because that’d be a major step forward in the relationship, for sure! Just saying!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U make of Scott and Amelia’s budding little thing they’ve got going on?! No doubt there’s some chemistry here — and it seems like they spend a lot of time together!!!

Sound OFF with your take about it down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram]