Pete Davidson & Scott Disick's Bromance Is Really Delivering!

Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are continuing to build their brotherly bond!

And the duo doubled down on their increasingly close connection when the King of Staten Island star showed up to Scott’s house this weekend to… deliver a pizza?! Wait, what??

Related: How Scott Feels About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Baby Planning…

It all went down on Sunday evening, when the Saturday Night Live star showed up at Lord Disick’s lair in a very unique ride! The 28-year-old comedian was driving Kim Kardashian‘s bright pink customized Moke electric car, which the SKIMS mogul received as a gift this past Christmas from momager Kris Jenner.

In a clip posted to Disick’s Instagram Stories during the evening, Pete can be seen walking back to the open-air car that’s parked out in the driveway at Scott’s house. Along the way, Kourtney Kardashian‘s 38-year-old ex calls out to Kim’s boyfriend approvingly, joking that Pete was only there to deliver a pizza and saying:

“Good to see you! Thanks for dropping the pizza off.”

Playing along with the joke, the Meet Cute star responded to Scott:

“Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?”

Making a joke about the food delivery app Postmates, Scott then shouted out his approval as Pete settled back into the Moke-mobile to drive away:

“Love Postmates!”

LOLz!

Disick doubled down on his food delivery joke in the caption of the IG video, too, as you can see (below):

Ha!

Just imagine Pete popping up as your delivery driver on a Postmates order. That would certainly be the surprise of a lifetime! Just don’t send him to Kanye West‘s crib…

Related: Pim Is Blossoming! Kim Just Took This Huge Step Forward With Pete’s Family!

Now while this was all going down, Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker were simultaneously stepping out in a very public way for the Grammys, which also took place on Sunday evening. So it’s nice to see Scott was able to distract himself from that public spectacle with some quality time with his new pal, perhaps!

Aside from the Poosh founder’s dual role as Scott’s ex and the sister of Pete’s GF, it’s actually pretty heartwarming to see these two boys bond like this! As we’ve previously reported, Scott and Pete enjoyed a “wild” boys night recently. Perezcious readers will recall how they could barely stay awake for it! In fact, it was so wild, they totally confused Britney Spears! You know you’ve got a good connection when Brit notices you… and then proceeds to roast you. LOLz!

Pete and Scott (and Travis!) also showed out at one of Reign Disick‘s little league baseball games late last month, too. Between boys’ night, family time outings, and electric car antics, it’s clear that Pete and Scott just keep connecting and enjoying each others’ company. And Pete is steadily ingraining himself deeper and deeper into the KarJenner family realm. Never a bad thing, especially as his relationship with Kim apparently continues to thrive!

What do U make of Pete and Scott palling around, Perezcious readers? Are U (friend)shipping this kool KarJenner-inspired konnection?! Sound OFF on it all with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram]