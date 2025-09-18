Scott Wolf’s Estranged Wife Kelley Says She's 'Malnourished' -- And Weighs Just ‘97 LBS’ After Rehab Exit!

Scott Wolf‘s drama with his estranged wife is getting more and more upsetting.

In her latest social media splash (no, she wasn’t banned from Instagram after all), Kelley Wolf claims she’s “malnourished” as a result of the stress of her divorce!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kelley released a statement to clear the air about this tumultuous time in her life.

As Perezcious readers know, her divorce has been filled with drama. She’s been placed on two psychiatric holds and has been banned from contacting the couple’s kids, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, who are currently in their father’s custody. In late August, she was also charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic communications harassment and two counts of misdemeanor electronic disclosure of personal identifying information after doxxing her ex! She told a judge she’d be checking into rehab to work on herself for a month — but after just two days, she checked out.

Last week, she was also charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly violating her protective order by attempting to contact one of her sons! Jeez. Needless to say, it’s been a lot.

Getting candid about how she’s doing during this legal trouble, she released a statement saying:

“I am going to be very clear. I need to be respected and given peace.”

She wanted everyone to know she is “not crazy” and also that she is definitely “not in rehab.” Instead, she’s “in my hometown” and “waiting for a court hearing.” She insisted she has “no record” and does “not abuse drugs or alcohol.” Huh. So did she leave rehab because she thought it made her look like an addict? Or maybe some folks were misinterpreting it that way? Because she seems intent on warning everyone off of getting it wrong:

“I am a mother. Leave me alone and if you continue to slander my family I will pursue legal action.”

Getting very honest about her situation, however, she did open up with a pretty personal disclosure:

“I have lost everything. I am malnourished. Treated like a crazy woman and I would appreciate someone saying… I love you. Welcome home. You did nothing but fight for your family.”

Oof.

She’s obviously having a hard time. See her full statement:

During a phone call with Page Six last week after leaving her short stint of rehab in Arizona, Kelley told the outlet she does not need help with addiction but for post-traumatic stress disorder. She plans to enter a different treatment center in Utah in November.

And about being malnourish? She also told the outlet that she weighs just “97 pounds” now! She said she’s lost 30 pounds since Scott filed for divorce in June. Whoa.

We hope she gets the help and support she needs.

