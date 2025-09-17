Nina Dobrev Returns To Social Media With Emotional Post After Brutal Shaun White Split!

Shaun White may be all smiles after his split from Nina Dobrev, but she seems to be having a tougher time…

On Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries star returned to social media for the first time since it was announced she called off her engagement to the snowboarder after five years together. It’s unclear what happened — but the more we learn, the more it’s looking like the athlete cheated! (Though sources close to him have denied the rumors.)

We’ve heard Nina has been left feeling “devastated” over the breakup, especially since they were finally starting to plan their wedding. Oof.

Now, in her first appearance on Instagram, she gave a look inside her life right now — and it’s clear she’s putting on a brave face. In an IG Story photo, she’s seen embracing two young children as they hug her tight. We’re not sure who the kids are, but a source did tell People on Tuesday that she’s being “supported by family” during this rough time.

The Love Hard lead has a soft smile on her face as she leans into the kiddos, like she was crying and this made it all better. Aw. Take a look:

Nothing like a good hug to make you feel better!

Looks like her friends and family really are giving her so much support right now. She’ll get through this!

[Image via ABC/YouTube & Nina Dobrev/Instagram]