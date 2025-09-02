Kelley Wolf Banned From Contacting Scott & Kids In Strict New Court Order After Arrest!

Kelley Wolf won’t be seeing her kids or estranged husband anytime soon.

The last week has been a wild one for Scott Wolf’s soon-to-be ex-wife. As we’ve been following, she was arrested in Utah last Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information after leaking Scott’s personal phone number to the public. Her bond was set at $5,000 and she was released two days later, but on the condition she would not “consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner,” according to legal docs. She was also ordered to “participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behavior, psychological, or psychiatric treatment.”

But that’s not all… We now know that Kelley has been ordered to stay away from her estranged family amid her and Scott’s very, VERY dark divorce!

On Tuesday, People revealed details of a protective order which comes as the result of Kelley doxxing Scott. According to the outlet, she is not allowed to have ANY direct or indirect contact with Party of Five alum, OR their three children, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Yeesh…

The order also demands Kelley to not “commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence” against her estranged family, including “stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury.”

Damn… As we previously reported, Scott begged Kelley to leave him and the kids alone last month. In a tense text exchange, he claimed the children are “terrified” of her at this point and urged her to just “let them be.”

The new protective order, which was issued on August 28, dictates the “only” communication Kelley may have with Scott is during mediation with a “Court Qualified Mediator” present. Beyond that, she must remain at least 300 feet away from him at all times. She is also only allowed to visit the family home in the presence of a police officer to pick up her personal belongings.

As of now, her next court date is scheduled for September 10. In the meantime, Scott remains the temporary sole guardian of their three children.

Oof. What are your thoughts on this latest update? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kelley Wolf/Instagram & Fox/YouTube]