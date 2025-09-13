Scott Wolf's Ex Kelley Violates Protective Order! She Allegedly Tried To Contact Party Of Five Actor & Their Son!   

Kelley Wolf found herself in trouble with the law… again.

As we previously covered, she was arrested in Utah last month on misdemeanor charges of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. She leaked her estranged husband Scott Wolf’s personal phone number online. Kelley was released from jail on a $5,000 bond on the condition she didn’t “consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner.”

She was also required to attend an inpatient or outpatient medical, behavioral, psychological, or psychiatric treatment. Kelley entered rehab on September 7 — but she didn’t stay very long! She checked herself out one day later and got herself in trouble afterward…

You see, a protective order was issued on August 28 after the doxxing incident. Kelley reportedly was no longer allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with Scott or their three children – 16-year-old Jackson, 12-year-old Miller, and 11-year-old Lucy. She can “only” communicate with the Party of Five alum during mediation with a court-qualified mediator and visit the family home with a police officer present to grab her belongings. The order also stated she can’t “commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence” against her family, including “stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury.”

However, Kelley didn’t follow the order — nor listened to her ex-husband’s plea to leave the family alone! The 48-year-old broke it by reaching out to both Scott and their son Miller two days after a judge signed off! According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets on Friday, she allegedly used “a friend’s phone” to contact the 12-year-old “through a friend’s son.” And because she violated the protective order, she was thus charged with a misdemeanor. A summons for her to appear in court on November 7 was also filed.

Yikes…

This is not good for Kelley! She reacted to the ordeal in a statement to People on Friday, saying:

“I am utterly shocked [for] the unabating aggressive use of a legal system and possibly more. [It] has become almost intolerable to my physical body, my family’s health and well-being period. I’m unclear as to how these things are allowed to be processed. I have [allegedly] been compliant with everything legal, I have said nothing disparaging about anyone at any time. I’d like to also state for anyone who doesn’t seem to understand — that divorce can take time. Anyone who continues to put pressure on a mother when all she’s doing is fighting for her children is somebody who needs to check themselves.”

