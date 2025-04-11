Got A Tip?

Scout Willis Addresses Sister Tallulah’s Rare Comments About Former Stepdad Ashton Kutcher! 

Scout Willis Reacts To Sister Tallulah’s Comments About Former Stepdad Ashton Kutcher

Does Scout Willis agree with her sister Tallulah‘s comments about their stepdad, Ashton Kutcher?

This week, the 31-year-old Wyllis designer made headlines when she commented on a post on Instagram from Gwyneth Paltrow promoting a new episode of her Goop Podcast about “stepparenting” with her husband Brad Falchuk. She wrote:

“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent”

Related: Rumer Willis Says She & Her Sisters ‘Still Take Baths Together’

Who is she talking about? Ashton! Remember, the That ‘70s Show alum was married to mom Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013. But someone double-checked that he was who Tallulah was referring to, and she replied:

“This maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this.”

Just to make it clear, though, there is no bad blood! Tallulah added that “no one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed,” and “there’s room for everyone.” But do her siblings feel the same way? Yes! At least Scout does! She reacted to the “no one needs to be [a] bad guy” in the situation comments on Wednesday, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“No, I don’t think so. That’s not the way I hold it [or the way] my mom holds it. My family, I think since my parents divorced when I was young and it’s always been handled with absolute grace and love. And I think that really is the way forward for everything is just, like, putting the children first and handling everything with a lot of mutual respect.”

When asked about Tallulah saying her remarks probably “should have been a private message,” Scout said:

“Well Tallulah is nothing if not vulnerable and wonderful online.”

A lot of folks appreciate her honesty online! Even us! LOLz! Watch the interview (below)

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]

Apr 11, 2025 08:30am PDT

