Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Spark MAJOR DWTS Controversy!!

OMG! Were Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas trying to bribe Dancing with the Stars fans for votes??

Last week, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her pro partner shared a TikTok announcing they were going to send two lucky fans to the DWTS set for this Tuesday’s Halloween episode — and everything was going to be paid for! They were gonna comp flights and accommodations. That’s a HUGE gift!

An important note: it’s unclear exactly what fans had to do, but it doesn’t seem like they had to prove they ever voted for (or would be voting for) the partners to enter — but still, it’s certainly implied that they were trying to win over the viewers! But before the deadline to enter the giveaway passed, the video was removed from TikTok. Then on Friday, the dancing partners came clean — they weren’t allowed to do any of that!

In a follow-up video, the 32-year-old reality star explained:

“So, we have some bad news. We just got out of rehearsal, and we were both informed that we actually can’t do a giveaway for the Dancing with the Stars live show.”

The professional performer added that the decision “has come directly from ABC and BBC and is completely out of our hands.” Whit added:

“It just really sucks because Mark and I just want to do something really special for you guys that have shown us so much support and love, for us and the show. We’re gonna get creative.”

Mark urged that they were “gonna think of something else to give away.” Soooo, they’re not giving up on that idea. Watch their explanation:

@whitneyleavitt we’re gunna get creative and find a way to make it up to you! ????????love you guys! ♬ original sound – Whitney Leavitt

Now, ABC and BBC — the producers of the show — haven’t addressed the giveaway, but most fans can figure out what the likely problem was. Intentional or not, this could’ve been viewed as a bribe! Commenters wrote:

“No kidding… ‘vote for us and I’ll give you a gift’ that’s rigging the whole thing” “It would be like bribing the audience. Of course they aren’t allowed to do that. It’s a competition. .” “why would you not run this past ABC first ” “Trying to find a loop hole for bribing is WILD” “i’m actually crying that yall didn’t realize this was obvious ” “I feel like there should be some type of punishment for this.. like bribing people for votes is not okay..”

Others, however, defended the duo — who have been in the hot seat all season, mostly because of Whitney’s previous dance experience, which they don’t think is fair. One supporter slammed the controversy, saying:

“If it was anyone else, these comments would not be half as hateful. I have NEVER seen ‘fans’ be this cruel to contestants and PROS and I’ve been watching since I was a child. Such gross behavior tbh… thank you for trying to do something nice for the people sending love your way!”

Others chimed in:

“I genuinely don’t understand why everyone always acts like she has bad intentions? Just wanting to do something nice… we love you Whitney!” “Why are so many of you people commenting so toxic ??? They wanted to do something kind ?? It’s not bribing! Whitney is a influencer, doing giveaways is a regular thing. Y’all need to stop hating on Whitney for no reason” “Y’all talking about ‘they’re bribing’ god forbid someone does something to be kind to people that enjoy the show”

As we said, this really sparked SO much controversy! And Whitney’s already been involved in enough of the drama this season!

Do U think they should be penalized for this? Are fans overreacting? Sound OFF (below)!

