The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3!

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3!

There is another new little one in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives crew!

Days after her co-star Mikayla Matthews welcomed her child, Mayci and Jacob Neeley announced on Instagram on Saturday the birth of their third child — a baby girl! The reality star posted a picture of herself holding their daughter in her arms while he kisses the momma on the forehead and holds her hands. There are also solo pics of Mayci and Jacob with their baby. She captioned the sweet photo:

“Our girl is here and our hearts are so full”

Ch-ch-check out the announcement (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mayci J Neeley (@maycineeley)

Aww!!!

For his part, Jacob shared an adorable pic of himself, Mayci, and their newborn, writing in the caption:

“She is gonna be loved”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacob Neeley (@jacob.neeley)

At this time, the couple hasn’t revealed the name of their little girl. However, it appears fans should get more information soon! Mayci later took to Instagram Stories to share that she “can’t wait to share more details of baby girl’s birth, adding that “it was so positive & magical.” Amazing!

<i>Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives</i> Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3!
(c) Mayci Neeley/Instagram

For those who don’t know, Mayci and Jacob are already parents to two other children. They welcomed daughter, Harlow, back in February 2021. Mayci also had a son, Hudson, whom she gave birth to in September 2015 after the death of his father, Arik Mack, in a tragic car accident. Jacob legally adopted Hudson.

Congratulations to the happy parents! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Mayci Neeley/Instagram, Hulu/YouTube]

Jul 27, 2025 07:55am PDT

