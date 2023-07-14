Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single After TikTok Savagely Roasts Her Dating History!

Looks like Jeremy Allen White might not be in the picture…

Selena Gomez took to TikTok on Thursday to figure out why she is single — but the app had a seriously hot take for her!!

Related: Hailey Bieber Insists Selena Feud Was ‘Completely Made-Up’!

Using a popular new filter, Selly G could be seen smiling at the camera in a white tank with her long hair draping down over her shoulders. She went through all the options on “Why are you still single,” and waited patiently only for TikTok to shade her with THIS answer to the million-dollar question:

“You have bad taste”

Yeesh!!! Really, TikTok?! Ha!

She reacted in the caption:

“well thats rude tik tok”

LOLz!

Fans found the result equally harsh and hilarious, writing in the comments:

“Well damn” “Same sis, same” “OOF ” “I mean…”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

We suppose this is more a dig at her exes than her, though!

As we all know, Selena was most famously linked to Justin Bieber. She has also dated The Weeknd and been linked to Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart. Most recently, rumors were she was casually dating The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White. But this post seems to be confirmation she still considers herself a single lady!

As for the “bad taste” thing, well, no comment…

The Only Murders in the Building star was also one of the “independent girlies” at Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July house party. So, it seems like she’s not looking to get tied down anytime soon!

Now we just wonder if TikTok has any tips for her on how to improve her taste in men. Right?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN & Selena Gomez/Instagram]