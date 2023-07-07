Taylor Swift's Holiday House Parties Are Back -- See The Pics With Selena Gomez & Other 'Independent Girlies'!!

Get ready for some major FOMO right now!

Taylor Swift brought back her tradition of hosting an iconic Fourth of July party with a few of her closet celebrity friends this year, and it appeared she had a ball! On Friday, the 33-year-old superstar took to social media to drop some images of the festivities, revealing she spent the day with her longtime friends Selena Gomez and Haim sisters Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim. Also in attendance were stylist Ashley Avignone and model Sydney Ness – who is rumored to be in a relationship with Taylor’s brother Austin Swift, per Nylon.

In the pictures, the group could be seen posing together during the party, which appeared to be at the songstress’ estate in Rhode Island. In one, they snapped a photo on the grass in front of a beautiful seascape. Another showed several polaroids of Taylor hugging Selena from behind, and the duo sharing a red, white, and blue popsicle. The polaroid shots also showed the ladies drinking wine and singing in the middle of the kitchen with wooden spoon as their microphones. And the last shot features a solo image of Taylor sitting down with the ocean in the background while wearing an off-the-shoulder patterned dress, a gold necklace, and her classic red lip. She captioned the pics:

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies”

Love the subtle acknowledgment of her single-girl era! Even Haim mentioned it while sharing the same images and saying, “single summer.” You can ch-ch-check out the party snaps (below):

Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies ???? See you tonight Kansas Cityyy pic.twitter.com/A0sGomwHWY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

This looked like so much fun! Reactions to Taylor bringing back her legendary Fourth of July party, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

