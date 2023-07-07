OMG! Selena Gomez & The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White DATING??

Move over, Hollywood — there’s a new it couple in town!

As we all know, Selena Gomez has been enjoying the dating life, getting close over the past year to both The Chainsmokers’ frontman Drew Taggart and One Direction alum Zayn Malik. However, those relationships ultimately fell by the wayside, as she boasted about her “single” status to soccer players in a TikTok last month. With that being said, a new rumor suggests she may now have now moved on with The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White!

Related: Kim Kardashian Did Shots & Got ‘Super Flirty’ With Tom Brady At 4th Of July Party!

Late last month, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a blind item to their Instagram page, not-so-subtly hinting at the celebrities’ budding romance:

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again.”

White, of course, has been going through a sudden separation from ex-wife Addison Timlin over the past few months, so that checks out. He also notably took home a Golden Globe earlier this year for his work in season one of The Bear — which just dropped its second season. The report continued:

“He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas.”

JerBear and Selly memorably appeared on Vanity Fair’s 2023 Hollywood cover together in February of this year, and the Lose You to Love Me singer also just returned to the States two weeks ago after filming her new film, Emilia Perez. She’d also been working on her fourth studio album in Paris.

These blind items ain’t so blind after all, LOLz!

Related: Pornstar Caught Cheating With Mega Influencer!

Honestly, we’re here for it, even if it is more of just a casual thing! That seems to be Selena’s preference these days, and Jeremy probably isn’t TOO eager to get into anything serious after just separating from his wife. Sounds like a match made in heaven to us!

What do YOU think of the rumored new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/WENN]