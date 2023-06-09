Watch Selena Gomez Shout ‘I’m Single!’ At Hot Soccer Players During Game! (Sorry, Zayn...)

Selena Gomez is “single” and… looking to score?

The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok Thursday to share a relatable clip of herself shooting her shot at a soccer game — pun intended! While sitting perched up in a cozy checkered blanket, khaki jacket, and snuggly scarf behind the goal post of a soccer game with friends, the 30-year-old got a little too into watching the hot guys showing off their prowess and stamina. Because she shouted:

“I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

LOLz! Gotta tell ‘em like it is, right?? See (below):

Ha! Amazing!

The video quickly blew up, with fans rushing to the comments to celebrate not only the relatability of the situation, but the pure hilarity! They wrote things like:

“STOP YOURE SO FUNNY WE LOVE YOU ABSKDNAHSKDJSHA” “Real asf” “‘I’m just a little high maintenance’ SAME” “I woulda sprinted and fought off 7 hyenas if I heard that from her” “Can you imagine playing soccer in hearing Selena Gomez saying this to you my absolute dream”

A couple fans even said the move was reminiscent of something Alex Russo, her character from Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place would do:

“Alex Russo jumped tf out lol” “Alex Russo coded”

However, some were just confused as to why she was announcing she was single after just a couple months ago she and Zayn Malik were apparently giving love a try:

“Zayn doesn’t like this tik tok” “I wanted her to be with zayn”

Hmmm, maybe the two just didn’t jive as well as they thought they were going to. Poor Zayn… First he fumbled Gigi Hadid, and now Selener?? Wait, what are we talking about? He got to date Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez?? No sympathy! LOLz!

