Is Selena Gomez Dating Nicola Peltz’s Brother Brad?! Breaking Down The 'Throuple' Speculation!

Selena Gomez has been spending a ton of time with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham lately, even ringing in the New Year with them! But is there a secret reason for this??

On Monday, the Disney Channel alum took to her Instagram with a series of photos from her fun Mexico vacation with the couple where they snuggled on a boat together, posed for snapshots with friends, and played games on the beach. Acknowledging her close bond with the pair, the 30-year-old teased in the caption:

“Fine calls [sic] us a throuple #foreverplusone”

LOLz!

Related: ALL The Celebs To Get Engaged Or Married On The Holidays!

Ch-ch-check out the fun times (below)!

Looks like an awesome way to ring in 2023! But here’s the thing — this isn’t the only holiday the musician has spent by the chef and model’s side. They were also seen together for Thanksgiving, where a certain someone was also present…

Who? None other than Nicola’s brother Brad Peltz! Rumor has it he’s the Only Murders in the Building star’s new beau! Speculation caught traction on Monday via the pop culture podcast Not Skinny But No Fat when they posted a photo of Brad on their IG account, writing:

“Ok people are saying Selena is dating Brad Peltz, Nicola’s bro! “

They weren’t the only ones eager to jump on board the rumor train. Plenty of fans also chimed in, writing on social media:

“streets saying selena dating brad peltz omg” “Selena is dating Brad Peltz?”

There’s more proof, too! In early December, one fan noticed Brad had liked an image of the Who Says singer shared by her makeup artist. Take a look:

Selena and Brad Peltz are dating he likes her make up artist post of her pic.twitter.com/kh83BjA4Es — ℳ (@9doit) December 11, 2022

Now, why would he be checking out her makeup artist’s feed if not because he’s dating Sel?? Hmm.

Related: Amy Robach Returns To IG Amid Steamy Getaway With T.J. Holmes!

If the speculation is true, it’s unclear how long the pair have been seeing each other. We do know Selena started hanging out with Brooklyn and Nicola more seriously in November when they attended a release party she threw for her documentary, My Mind & Me. Since then, they’ve sort of been attached at the hip!

On Thanksgiving, the Rare Beauty founder took to her TikTok with a heartfelt montage video of Brooklyn cooking fish and chips for her and her friends… including Brad!

@selenagomez Fish n chips by my favorite Brit and the wifey @brooklynbeckham @Nicolapeltzbeckham ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

The gang was in Miami for the holiday before getting together again in early December when they were spotted at Nobu in LA. They then jetted off to Los Cabos, Mexico to end the year, where they got matching “angel” tattoos on their arms! While Brad wasn’t featured in any of the recent photos, it sure seems likely he could have been off camera, right?!

While not as famous as his sister, Brad is also the son of billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz. He was a former ice hockey player for the Ottawa Senators before becoming an entrepreneur who currently serves as the founder and CEO of Mymo, an automated scheduling solution that “enhances the experience between patient and physician.” According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded the company after “multiple extended hospital stays” dealing with “a chronic illness.” Seems like they have a lot in common! Thoughts?! Do you think there’s truth to this rumor? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Nicola Peltz/Instagram & MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]