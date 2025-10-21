Gymnast Suni Lee Begs Trolls To Stop 'Bullying' Her After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Got A Tip?

Gymnast Suni Lee Begs Everyone To Stop 'Bullying' Her After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Suni Lee wants critics to lighten up.

Over the weekend, Victoria’s Secret held their 2025 fashion show with TONS of familiar faces! A lot of the girls walking weren’t models but from other worlds — like the Olympic gymnast! You can see her on the runway (below):

Suni Lee at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(c) Victoria’s Secret/YouTube
Suni Lee at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(c) Victoria’s Secret/YouTube
Suni Lee at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
(c) Victoria’s Secret/YouTube

Fierce, right?! She looks so amazing! We love seeing girls of all body types doing their best Angel impressions! You never used to get compact gymnasts doing their thing! LOVES IT!

Unfortunately not everyone felt the same way. Trolls have been LOUDLY criticizing her on social media, calling her all sorts of mean names and criticizing her look — TRIGGER WARNING for some of the awful bullying crap you’d expect, btw:

“Pudgy, not model material. There are so many better looking Asian girls”

“Yuck”

“Very overrated”

“She looks 10x better in the locker room wearing bathrobe than this s**t”

There’s a LOT more cruel words that we don’t really care to include… And sadly, Suni has seen ‘em all. Because over the weekend, she took to TikTok to address all the hate.

In a selfie video filmed in her mirror, the 22-year-old strutted to Ariana Grande’s song Successful and asked haters nicely:

“can u guys stop bullying me”

Watch (below):

@sunisalee_

can u guys stop bullying me

♬ original sound – lyrical matcha

How AWFUL she would have to even ask! In the comments, supportive fans came to her defense:

“Imagine talking about someone who was in a VS fashion SHOW”

“Were any of the haters on the runway? Didn’t think so”

“They’re jealous because a 5-foot baddie got to be a VS model”

“first ever Olympian on the vs runaway BTW”

“OLYMPIC MEDALIST BTWWW”

“YALL BETTER LEAVE SUNI ALONE RN”

She’s since responded to the overwhelming love with a sweet comment, writing:

“i love yall my girls”

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Victoria’s Secret/YouTube]

Oct 21, 2025 13:30pm PDT

