How Is Jake Gyllenhaal Feeling After Taylor Swift’s New Red Lyrics???

It’s the question on all of our minds… did the love affair maim Jake Gyllenhaal, too?

The actor’s name has long been associated with songs from Taylor Swift’s Red, particularly All Too Well. But on Taylor’s Version of the album, the songwriter doubled down on the Gyllenhaal references, making it even more explicit on All Too Well (10 Minute Version) with lyrical nods to their age difference and visual comparisons in the short film. (Not to mention the new “From the Vault” track I Bet You Think About Me, which is even more Jake-heavy.)

So how did the Donnie Darko star feel about all this 10-year-old drama being unearthed? He hasn’t commented on the subject, so we can’t say for sure, but we can take a guess based on his most recent appearance. The 40-year-old ​​attended the 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Saturday (where sister Maggie Gyllenhaal won the breakthrough director award).

According to an eyewitness, Jake skipped the red carpet and was “escorted” inside. (Was he avoiding TayTay questions?) However, the source told Us Weekly:

“Jake was in a good mood. He was proud to be there to present the award for sound editing to Mandell Winter.”

Keeping his head down and not addressing the fervor is probably the best move for the LA native. For the record, back in 2013 the Grammy winner did share her unnamed ex’s reaction to the original album with New York magazine:

“I heard from the guy that most of Red is about. He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice. Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy emails I got from this one dude. It’s a lot more mature way of looking at a love that was wonderful until it was terrible, and both people got hurt from it — but one of those people happened to be a songwriter.”

This time around, the 31-year-old wasn’t all too worried about her exes’ reactions. When Seth Meyers questioned last week “if it’s easier or far, far worse” for the subjects of her songs ten years later, she admitted:

“I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest.”

She might not have considered their experience, but the fans over on Twitter definitely are:

Jake Gyllenhaal watching himself get cancelled over a 3 month long relationship he had 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/P5jAbVJwHF — Alyssa Huffman (@alyhuffman45) November 13, 2021

jake gyllenhaal is literally the worst person to be rn???? pic.twitter.com/5EALucrnqk — ari loves taymila ???? (@badrepkarIa) November 13, 2021

Ryan Reynolds trying to comfort Jake Gyllenhaal rn pic.twitter.com/y00Vekd9sh — Meg????????‍♂️ (@MeganShiel1) November 13, 2021

jake gyllenhaal lying awake at 3am asking himself why he didn’t just go to the fucking birthday party pic.twitter.com/Luw03lJQ5M — rachie (@yelbucky) November 13, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal trying to remember where he put her scarf #jakegyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/RI734gXxpc — zoë ???????? (@zoeclark011) November 13, 2021

Phew. And needless to say, the performer’s Instagram comments are full of Swifties dropping lyrics and demanding apologies. It’s definitely a super intense fan reaction for a relationship from a decade ago that only lasted a few months.

We think Jake has the right idea letting it roll off his back though. After all, the stans are already turning their attention to John Mayer in anticipation of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Once Red fever dies down, he will be able to resume normal life with only minimal references to her scarf from that very first week.

