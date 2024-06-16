Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Lock Lips After Romantic Date In Steamy New Pics! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Kiss After Romantic Date In Steamy New Pics! LOOK!

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum was spotted leaving ritzy restaurant Nobu in Malibu on Saturday with her boyfriend Benny Blanco — and let’s just say date night clearly went well! Ha!

The record producer, who wore an embroidered button up shirt, happily led the Love On songstress, who rocked an oversized beige cardigan, out of the eatery. When they got to their car, Benny opened the passenger door for her before planting a big ol’ smooch on her. See (below):

Awww! So cute!

They’ve clearly been enjoying their time together since Selena returned to El Lay after wrapping production on season 4 of Only Murders in the Building in New York. On Wednesday, Benny celebrated his lady’s return with a candid bedroom snap of her on Instagram, which he giddily captioned, “she’s back.”

Benny Blanco Posts Pic Of Selena Gomez From The Bedroom
(c) Benny Blanco/Instagram

They’re so in love!

Thoughts on their latest romantic sighting, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

Jun 16, 2024 15:09pm PDT

