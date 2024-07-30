Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus Once Refused To Act Together In Disney Crossover Because Of Nick Jonas!

The year is 2009. Disney Channel is in its heyday, breakout stars from the network are rising the ranks in popularity, and the Jonas Brothers are on EVERYBODY’s minds. A little bit too much on Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus’ minds, in fact…

Once upon a time, the youngest JoBro Nick Jonas was quite the ladies’ man. You know, before he settled down with wife Priyanka Chopra. Back in his Camp Rock days, he memorably dated both Selena AND Miley at different points… which, as it turned out, caused quite the feud between the stars at the time!

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Dead To’ Daughter Miley After That Shocking Tape Dropped: REPORT

During Monday’s episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, Wizards co-star Jennifer Stone, who played Selena’s on-screen BFF, reflected on a time when tensions were SO high between the Rare Beauty founder and the Wrecking Ball singer that the two actually REFUSED to act on screen together in a Disney crossover!

Do y’all remember 2009’s Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana event, which saw the girls cross paths with Dylan and Cole Sprouse’s Suite Life on Deck characters??? If you think hard, you may recall that despite being in the same movie, Selena and Miley’s characters never actually came face-to-face! Podcast co-host David DeLuise asked Jennifer:

“Did they not get along during that shoot or something?”

She confirmed, claiming Nick was to blame:

“They intermittently got along. I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas] … I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense.”

Messy indeed!

Miley and Nick dated between 2006 and 2007, one year before he briefly dated Selena. The boy band member went on to reportedly rekindle with both stars at one point or another, before calling it quits for good with both of ’em.

Yikes! But apparently it’s all good now! Jennifer added:

“They’re fine now. They’re all good now. But, yeah, it was high school just BS.”

Wild!! Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

BTW, back in 2016, Selena touched on the rumors during an interview with W Magazine. At the time, she denied ever feuding with Miley:

“We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Wizards of Waverly Place & Hannah Montana/Disney Plus, & DisneyMusicVEVO/YouTube]