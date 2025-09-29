Selena Gomez’s Mom Reacts To Claim She Was Snubbed At Wedding!

Selena Gomez made a bold statement at her wedding to Benny Blanco by opting to have her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, walk her down the aisle. And now, her mother, Mandy Teefey, has reacted to the snub!

Ahead of the wedding on Saturday, a DailyMail.com report claimed the 13 Reasons Why producer and Selena’s stepfather Brian were absolutely “shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle.” The Disney Channel alum has always been very close with her grandparents and felt like it was the right way to honor them for helping raise her. Eventually, her mother got on board with the idea, but it sounds like it stung a little!

So, why’d Selly do it? And what does her mom really think?

On Sunday, a family source told TMZ that the Only Murders in the Building star chose David to walk her down the aisle because he never got to do that for Mandy, since she eloped. Aw. That’s sweet! Plus, her stepdad will get the chance to walk his and Mandy’s daughter Gracie down the aisle someday, so this wasn’t his only chance. Another insider confirmed the actress is very close to her stepfather, so this wasn’t meant to be some kind of dig at him, either.

The 33-year-old Who Says singer’s biological dad, Rick Gomez, was in attendance, and his relationship with his daughter is said to be strong right now. It’s unclear how he felt about not getting that intimate moment with the bride.

Hitting back at the snubbed report, the family source said Mandy thought letting David give her away in the ceremony was a “thoughtful gesture.” The Wondermind co-founder even opened up about it on her Instagram! Sharing a photo of Selena and Benny, she wrote on Sunday:

“What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO”

Sounds like she’s unbothered by the aisle fiasco! At least, she wants people to think so! Selena and Benny didn’t need any drama on their big day, so fingers crossed all went smoothly. Considering the mother and daughter’s years of estrangement and ongoing tensions, hopefully, it was just special to be there and witness the magical moment in person!

