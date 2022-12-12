Selena Gomez Responds To Viral TikTok Claiming Justin Bieber 'Prefers Models' To 'Normal' Girls Like Her -- LOOK!

Oof. Is this why Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were always destined for Splitsville?

The Only Murders in the Building star has finally caught wind of a viral TikTok commenting on her weight amid her on-again, off-again relationship with the Biebz — and she has THOUGHTS! If you haven’t seen it yet, a fan compiled a series of snapshots of the Disney Channel alum taken while she was dating the pop star (between 2009 and 2018). Text over the video, which was originally posted in late November, declared:

“The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin.”

The montage then flashed to a screenshot seemingly from a very old Instagram post in which Selena responded to a fan. After one of her breakups with the One Time crooner, the fan wrote:

“Selena Gomez posted a beautiful selfie earlier and I commented to her, ‘Justin Bieber really messed up. I still love both of you though, Jelena forever<3.”

Selly G then seemingly commented, claiming there was a very specific reason Justin broke up with her at the time! She reportedly wrote:

“No love. [He’d] rather models. I’m just too normal.”

Yeesh. Really?! Super brutal, especially considering she’s always been gorgeous! Ch-ch-check out the viral post (HERE)!

Wow…

On Sunday, the Who Says singer surprised fans by commenting on the viral video and seemingly confirming the claims were true! She kept her response very simple (but it was definitely telling). The 30-year-old wrote:

“ ”

Aww!! As Perezcious readers know, Justin and Selena had a tumultuous relationship until they finally called things off for good in ’18. Shortly after, JB hooked up with another ex, Hailey Bieber, whom he would go on to marry in September of the same year. And, of course, she’s a supermodel, so… this definitely seems to prove Selena’s former claims were right! (Even if it was just a coincidence.)

It can’t help that since Jelena’s breakup, Hailey and Selena have continued to be pitted against each other! We know Hailey has hated the constant comparison, but Sel must as well — especially if she feels like she got dumped because she wasn’t a model! Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has spoken out about her body image in a TikTok video. Back in April, the actress clapped back at body shamers, saying:

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small, you’re too big, this doesn’t fit, meh meh meh.’ Bitch, I’m perfect just the way I am. Moral of the story? BYE!”

AMEN!

It’s so sad to know Selena was so impacted by others’ opinions on her body, especially her boyfriend’s at the time! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know what you think about her cryptic comment (below)!

