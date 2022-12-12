Mariah Carey Sings 'First Duet' With Daughter Monroe During Toronto Christmas Concert!

Like mother, like daughter!

Mariah Carey and her baby girl Monroe Cannon just reminded us ALL the Carey apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! While performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Friday night, the legendary vocalist surprised fans with a guest appearance the 11-year-old twin. In a fan-captured video, the 52-year-old gushed about her daughter and son, Moroccan Cannon:

“This is my baby girl, here. Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe [Moroccan and Monroe], and once again I’d like to introduce you to my daughter, Monroe.”

The loving mother of course shares the twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who is set to welcome his 12th child soon.

The event marked Mariah’s first post-COVID Christmas concert, and the diva duo was certainly dressed for the occasion! Both wearing sparkly white dresses and tiaras, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer confessed to the audience:

“This is our first duet.”

She added:

“Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called Away in a Manger. We’ve been working on this one for a minute.”

The icon opened the song with her signature whistle notes before Monroe warmed hearts with a voice reminiscent of Mariah’s. Following the song’s end, the proud momma exclaimed:

“My daughter, Miss Monroe.”

See the full thing (below):

The show was part of Mariah’s Merry Christmas To All! tour, which is set for additional shows in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Friday of this week! A two-hour Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! concert special will also be available next Tuesday on Paramount Plus and CBS.

What did you think of the performance, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Mariah Carey/YouTube]