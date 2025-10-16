Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Split After 9 Months Together

The romantic roller coaster that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were on for the past three-quarters of a year is officially OVER.

That’s right! The A-list odd couple called it quits after nine months of romance . Womp womp!

The Mission: Impossible legend, 63, and the Cuban actress, 37, were originally linked back in February. At first, we were like, wait, WHAT?! But then they leaned hard into the public couple aesthetic. Hand-holding in Vermont? Check. A sweet trip to Spain? Of course. Helicopter joyrides to London for Ana’s birthday bash? Naturally! These two were serving lovebird realness. But now? It’s all donezo.

The Sun spilled the beans on Wednesday night. According to their insider, things fizzled out faster than Tom running down the side of a skyscraper. The source noted:

“Tom and Ana had a good time together but their time as a couple has run its course.”

Well then! Honestly, that sounds like a VERY polite way of saying — yawn — the thrill is gone.

The source didn’t stop there, either. They added more tea to the pot and claimed that a platonic friendship was still very much on the table:

“They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

And if you’re wondering whether it all ended in flames, the answer is a big, fat nope. Just a gentle, mutual unfollow.

The source noted:

“The spark had gone between them but they still love each other’s company and they’ve both been really adult about it.”

Well, that’s nice and refreshing! Adult about it? In Hollywood?! Color us shocked. Ha!!

But hold the phone! This story ain’t quite wrapped yet. These two may be over romantically, but professionally, they’re still tied at the hip. The source explained:

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.”

Yes, darlings! Even post-split, they’re keeping it risky strictly business.

FYI, the two had been set to co-star in the forthcoming thriller Deeper, but word is that project has been put on pause, as The Sun‘s report noted. There’s also talk of another film with the working title Pressure in the mix. Regardless, don’t be surprised if they’re spotted doing script reads in Soho or sipping green juice on set — awkwardly or otherwise.

Looking back, let’s not forget that their romance was a whirlwind of glam. From attending David Beckham’s 50th b-day bash together to jamming out at an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium and more, it was giving tabloid dreams. And then it was giving… uh… fade to black.

Ana, of course, is no stranger to high-profile breakups. Ben Affleck, anyone? Meanwhile, Tom’s got a long resume of exes: Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, and Katie Holmes among them.

So now we’re left to wonder what’s next for these two stars. Tom’s probably going to throw himself into a dozen more action flicks, jump off more buildings, and flash that thousand-watt smile like nothing ever happened. And we’re sure that Ana will be back to stealing silver screen scenes with poise.

And somehow, through it all, Hollywood will keep spinning!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

