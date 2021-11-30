HBO Max Finally Drops Full And Just Like That... Trailer -- Watch Here!

The girls are back in town!

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, on Tuesday, showing us a bit more of how Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis’ characters are living these days — and what they’re wearing while living it!

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) for laughs, nostalgia, and, of course, Carrie’s closet — and get ready for the show’s premiere on December 9!

Fans still don’t see any reference to Kim Cattrall AKA Samantha’s absence — guess they really do just want us all to wait and see!

[Image via HBO]