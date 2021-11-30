Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sex & The City

HBO Max Finally Drops Full And Just Like That... Trailer -- Watch Here!

Sarah Jessica Parker in and just like that trailer

The girls are back in town!

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, on Tuesday, showing us a bit more of how Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis’ characters are living these days — and what they’re wearing while living it!

Related: Kim Cattrall Whips SATC Fans Into Frenzy With New ‘Co-Star’ Quip!

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) for laughs, nostalgia, and, of course, Carrie’s closet — and get ready for the show’s premiere on December 9!

Fans still don’t see any reference to Kim Cattrall AKA Samantha’s absence — guess they really do just want us all to wait and see!

[Image via HBO]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 30, 2021 13:07pm PDT

Share This