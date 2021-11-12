And Just Like That... It's HERE -- Watch The SATC Revival's First Trailer!

Surprise!!

On Friday, the first trailer dropped for the highly anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That… It was a real blast from the past with stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and more reprising their original roles! It feels like we’ve been waiting FOREVER to get a real glimpse at the series, especially since little has been known about the new storyline, aside from rumors and Kim Cattrall‘s disappointing exit.

The newest 40-second clip of the reboot promises to deliver a “new chapter” of the fan-favorite series — and holy s**t, does it look intriguing! While the plot is still up-in-the-air, the trailer highlights newcomers Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman‘s exciting entrances to the franchise. TBH, the whole vibe of the series already feels fresher and more diverse than ever before. In a classic voice-over, SJP shares a similar sentiment, saying:

“They say some things never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises. And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that… a new chapter begins!”

Oooooh, we cannot wait to see it all unfold!!

Innerestingly, Mr. Big’s only appearance in the clip is the same kissing shot we’ve seen in the teaser trailer, which has us wondering if those shocking rumors are true!! (Please say it ain’t so!!) For now, viewers will have to keep their fingers crossed.

With the premiere date for the HBO Max series set for December 9, it seems like Christmas will be coming early! Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below)!

There’s a lot to celebrate with this new drop, but it’s still so bittersweet. As longtime fans know, the SATC fam suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Willie Garson. The actor sadly lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in September. He was only 57 and is survived by his teen son Nathan.

Willie had filmed some part as Stanford Blanch for the show, though it wasn’t clear if he had finished, or if producers even knew of his secret illness. The star brought so much joy, and will be well missed as the 10-part series airs — though, as you can tell from the trailer (above), his final acting performances will still be included. It will be a very emotional watch getting to see him revive the beloved character for the very last time…

