Why Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Split & Called Off Their Engagement

There is more to the story about why Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called it quits!

ICYMI, news broke this week that the couple broke up and called off their engagement after less than two years together, with People claiming things ended amicably between them. Now, more details have come out about what may have really led to the end of their relationship! On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that their different interests and political views played a big part in their split, saying:

“They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work. They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning, but the more they got to know each other, they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

Related: Jake Gyllenhaal FINALLY Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version)

Not exactly shocking! As you may recall, Rodgers came under fire in November 2021 after revealing on The Pat McAfee Show that he was actually unvaccinated despite previously claiming he was “immunized.” A source later told People that the duo tended to “agree to disagree” on several topics – especially politics. So we’re not surprised that their differences in opinions came into play with their split. But it turns out that is not all that led to it…

According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback was also “very passionate about his football career” and ultimately more focused on his career within the NFL than his relationship with Woodley, which ended up driving them apart. The insider said:

“He was focusing more on the sport than on future plans with Shailene.”

Yikes!

Rodgers and Woodley secretly began dating in 2020 following his breakup with Danica Patrick. The following year, the pair announced their engagement. While the pandemic may have sped up their romance (a lot), they ended up spending a significant amount of time apart in 2021 due to the NFL season and her busy schedule. However, the athlete remained positive about making long-distance work, previously telling Haute Living:

“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Still, their jam-packed schedules reportedly became a challenge for the twosome! A source told Us Weekly that Rodgers and Woodley were not “spending any time together” before the breakup, adding:

“Shailene has been super busy with work. Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

Another insider said:

“Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.”

It sounds like they were just not meant to be, Perezcious readers! We wish them both healing as they move forward, and hey, who knows what time will tell down the line? What do YOU think? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FOX Sports/YouTube, WENN]