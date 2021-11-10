Aaron Rodgers Apologizes 'To Anybody Who Felt Misled' By His Comments But Doubles Down On Vaccine Stance!

Aaron Rodgers is sorry if he misled you with his misleading words!

The NFL star returned to The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to clarify his remarks from last week, when the COVID-positive athlete stated he “didn’t lie” when he said he was “immunized” at a press conference earlier this summer despite never getting vaccinated.

Rodgers told the hosts:

“I shared an opinion that’s polarizing. I get it… But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”

As we reported, the three-time MVP said he sought alternative treatments as opposed to the NFL-endorsed vaccinations because he’s allergic to an unspecified ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Rodgers went on to say he refused to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing of multiple people who’d had adverse reactions to it, adding he was worried about potential fertility issues from getting one of these three vaccines — even though the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals.

Related: Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron AND His Penis Amid Vaccination Controversy

He added in the new interview:

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

The athlete didn’t say what comments he was referencing. However, later in the interview, he acknowledged that he misled people about his vaccination status. He shared:

“I understand that people are suffering. This has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people. We all know individuals who’ve lost their lives personally, people who’ve lost their businesses, their livelihoods. Their way of life has been altered completely. And I empathize with those things. I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity. I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people.”

But none of those people are fortunate enough to have the type of alternative care that Aaron’s been getting in the wake of his diagnosis. He admitted:

“You know, definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have. I know it’s special and it’s helped me get through this better. I also know that it hasn’t been like that for everybody.”

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via FOXSports]