Shannen Doherty BLASTS Conspiracy Theorists After Princess Catherine’s Cancer Reveal!

Shannen Doherty wants all of the conspiracy theorists to leave Princess Catherine alone.

For weeks, people have been speculating about the whereabouts and well-being of the 42-year-old royal ever since she disappeared from the public eye amid recovery from abdominal surgery — suggesting everything from a secret divorce from Prince William to complications from plastic surgery. Then, we all found out the truth on Friday. Kate Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer and began chemotherapy right after the procedure. And let’s just say many folks felt pretty bad about their wild conspiracy theories, including Blake Lively! Others, though, pointed fingers at The Firm for letting things get out of hand.

Related: Prince William & Carole Middleton Have Been By Catherine’s Side During Cancer Battle!

And now, conspiracy theorists are getting scolded by plenty of fans and celebrities online for forcing Catherine to have to reveal her cancer before she may have been ready. Even Ms. Doherty, who is living with stage four cancer herself, has a few words to say to the world about the matter! She took to Instagram on Friday to blast the relentless scrutiny the Princess of Wales faced in recent weeks, writing:

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children. I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.”

The Charmed alum then praised Catherine for her “strength,” saying:

“And Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going through cancer.”

Without a doubt, a lot of people regret their jokes and comments now. Whether they will learn from this moment, as Shannen hopes, we will see! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]