Shannon Beador Breaks Silence One Month After DUI Arrest!

Shannon Beador is speaking out following her wild ride.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star returned to Instagram after a month of silence to finally address the elephant in the room: her arrest scandal. Well, sort of…

In a 30 second video clip, the 59-year-old spoke directly to fans while out walking her dog, Archie. She said:

“I know it’s been a while since I posted, and there’s been a lot of talk about everything that’s happened recently. But unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment.”

As we know, last month, the reality star landed DUI and hit-and-run charges — both misdemeanors — after allegedly driving intoxicated and crashing into a Newport Beach home on a residential street. See (below):

While she may not be at legal liberty to divulge too many details right now, she assured her fans the day will come:

“But there will be a time where I can — and I intend to be — open, honest, and authentic. Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, and getting back to myself, and walking Archie.”

See the video for yourself (below):

Days after her arrest, Shannon’s attorney Michael Fell said she is “extremely apologetic and remorseful,”and “is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.” She has appeared to making good on that so far, haivng since enrolled in an outpatient wellness program, which includes an alcohol component. We’re glad to see she’s moving in the right direction.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Images via Shannon Beador/Instagram]