Shannon Beador Being Investigated By Animal Control -- For Endangering Her Pup During DUI!

Things are not looking good for Shannon Beador following her arrest!

As we’ve reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star drove her vehicle while intoxicated last Saturday and hit the side of a home in Newport Beach. And she wasn’t alone in the car! Shannon’s beloved golden retriever, Archie, was with her at the time of the car accident. Yikes!

Shortly after the crash, the 59-year-old reality star parked her vehicle and attempted to claim she was walking the dog when responding officers approached her. However, the cops didn’t believe Shannon and took her into custody where she was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and DUI for alcohol. And now, more trouble could be heading Shannon’s way following her arrest!

According to Page Six on Friday, Shannon is being investigated by the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit for endangering her pup. An NBPD public information officer said the lead animal control unit officer is “looking into it.” Sgt. Steve Oberon confirmed the news, adding:

“We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further.”

As for what happened to Archie on the night of her arrest? Oberon explained to the outlet the Bravolebrity asked that he be “dropped off at someone’s house to take care of it while she was dealing with her situation.” The officer shared that the pooch did not seem to be injured or in need of medical attention, so law enforcement honored her request.

Oberon did not say whom Shannon had watched Archie while she was in police custody. However, an insider told Page Six that he was dropped off at her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s home that night. Meanwhile, a source close to Shannon claimed that she “has not been contacted by animal control” and has since been reunited with her dog:

“Archie is fine and is currently with Shannon.”

When it comes to the investigation, what happens next is up in the air for now. But Oberon noted that he believes it won’t last long as normally “if there’s not an injury, [the case] stops there.” And right now, he pointed out “[the dog] was never taken from her as far as custody [goes].”

Everyone will have to wait and see where this investigation goes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments…

