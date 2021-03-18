Former The Talk Co-Host Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Is NOT Holding Herself Accountable For 'Racist Behavior'!

Holly Robinson Peete isn’t backing down!

After claiming Sharon Osbourne had her fired from The Talk because she was “too ghetto,” Holly has taken to her Instagram Story to speak out on the controversial TV personality’s reaction to resurfaced allegations of racist behavior! Without naming her former colleague directly, the actress wrote on Wednesday:

“If your only response to a disgusting allegation of racist behavior is to tell ‘little people’ to ‘f**k off’ you’re clearly not holding yourself accountable.”

A quick look at the link shared alongside the post made it obvious the 56-year-old has stayed up to date on Sharon’s very public outbursts in light of The Talk’s recent hiatus.

For those who missed it, after attempting to stand up for her longtime friend Piers Morgan following his controversial take on Meghan Markle, Osbourne began an aggressive defense demanding “evidence” that his behavior had been racist. With an investigation underway, the MTV alum is now blaming producers for setting her up. She even claimed she may not return to the show because it was unclear “whether I’m wanted there”! Basically, Osbourne said anything to clear her name BUT take credit for her wrongdoing — even in an apology shared to socials on March 12.

Then, in a new interview with DailyMail.com (which Holly reposted), the 68-year-old insisted the recent claims against her are fake:

“Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘yes!! I’m going to add something too.’”

She continued:

“Of course, it’s a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that’s fine.”

Is it? Because her next reaction seems like she’s anything but “fine.” Addressing the claims she called Julie Chen a “wonton,” Ozzy Osbourne’s wife declared:

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

And discussing the situation surrounding Piers with equal outrage, she shared:

“All these little people who want to come out with a story about [Piers Morgan] or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all.”

Yeah, we can totally see where Holly’s coming with her statement on Sharon’s rather explosive verbal reactions to the claims against her. Clearly, Sharon is feeling a bit exposed and attacked with many other colleagues coming forward with personal instances they’ve faced bigotry from the media mainstay. But is that really an invitation for her to just throw blame at other people?? Let alone keep referencing the same derogatory term?

We’re in the mist of some pretty dark times in our country where racism has hit skyrocketing levels. Accountability is key for real change, and while some recent reality stars have taken on that self-awareness and desire to get educated, it seems Osbourne just isn’t ready to admit perhaps she was wrong.

Reaction, Perezcious readers?? Why do you think Sharon is being sooo aggressive in her responses to these allegations? Do you think Holly has a point? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

