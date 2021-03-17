Source Claims Sharon Osbourne Was 'Set Up' By CBS Execs Who Didn't Want To Pay Her Salary Anymore -- Really?!

Was Sharon Osbourne set up to fail last week on The Talk??

A new inside source is suggesting the 68-year-old TV host was intentionally put in a position to look bad on air during that heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood. In fact, the source claims, Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife was specifically “set up to fail” so that CBS had cause to can the longtime show veteran and wipe out her expensive salary! Whoa!

But wait a minute… not all here may be quite as it seems!!

Related: Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Said WHAT About Some Of Her Other Co-Hosts?! OMG!!

As our readers will no doubt recall, Osbourne first came under fire a week ago for her on-air defense of longtime pal Piers Morgan, who himself had ironically just stomped off the set of his (now-former) show Good Morning Britain after an on-air spat with the show’s meteorologist concerning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the days since Osbourne and Underwood went at it on The Talk, then, Sharon has since delivered a public apology “to the black community.” She’s also been blasting CBS, claiming show runners and producers “blindsided” her with a coordinated attack from Underwood and pals on the ever-controversial topic of Morgan’s opinions.

And it’s on that second point that we have some insight here on Tuesday! An insider who spoke about the situation with DailyMail.com claims Sharon was “set up to fail” in order to make it easier for CBS execs to oust her from her high-paying post on air!

Speaking to the outlet on Tuesday, the source reported (below):

“It is 1,000 per cent they set her up to fail. Sharon’s been doing this so long that she doesn’t really think about what the grand scheme is. I think this is an exercise that has been set up to trim the fat, to change the show around, get people out of their contracts and basically save money.”

Wow! We know she’s the longest-running member of The Talk and gets paid accordingly, but if that’s true, that’s SUPER shady!

Related: Piers Morgan Publicly Demands Apology From ‘Bullies’ After Meghan Markle Debate

And a second insider chimed in, too, revealing how Sharon’s high salary is supposedly a source of jealousy among Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and the show’s other co-hosts:

“Everyone is jealous of Sharon because she is an original cast member and she is also the highest paid. No one else on The Talk makes anywhere near what Sharon makes and that makes her enemy number one. A lot of the on-set discourse is rooted in jealousy.”

Hmmm… could that really be the case??

Well, for one, consider the network here: former CBS boss Les Moonves was forced out of the network back in 2017 after multiple credible sexual harassment claims were logged against him. To that end, says the first insider, the potential legal liability has made CBS gun-shy about creating any sort of controversy in other areas:

“That show [The Talk] has always been a war. It’s always been a war in there. Now the bosses have basically pulled Sharon aside and said, you’ve got to go on a campaign to fix what you said. At CBS, you cannot be controversial. They do not want anything that’s going to raise red flags. It’s really tricky right now. They’re trying to make sure that anything related to racism, Black Lives Matter and anything related to the old Les Moonves order – they have to make sure absolutely everything is above board because all eyes are on them.”

Hey, it’s OK not to be controversial. On that point, especially after the Moonves debacle, maybe we can even take the source at face value!

But those first two quotes have us shaking our heads, though. For one, Sharon has already publicly complained about being “blindsided” by unnamed evil TV execs with the whole Piers Morgan thing. Now, suddenly, sources are coming forward with a similar story that would seem to track her tale to a tee?! Uh-huh…

Also, check the paper in which this sourced reports shows up: doesn’t Piers himself write for that very same paper?! Yeah… Suffice to say, perhaps it’s a bit of a sympathetic inside source doing a lot of water-carrying for the rock star’s wife?!

Related: Holly Robinson Peete Comes Forward With More Allegations Against Sharon! Yikes!

Look, the ladies have a pre-show meeting in which they go over the day’s hot topics, so it is possible for Sharon not to have been told they were going to discuss Piers. But even if she’s caught off guard, no evil exec is making her lash out at her colleagues like that! No one is making her completely unable to have a civil f**king conversation! She’s a grown woman!

The Talk Ain’t Talkin’!

Among all this drama, according to THR, The Talk will remain silent for at least another week. What was once a brief multi-day hiatus on the live panel show is now a scheduled blackout set to run through Tuesday, March 23.

With the extended shutdown, a CBS spokesperson reached out to THR with a full statement about the production mired in controversy:

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

And so, evidently, the show’s internal review continues…

BTW, Sharon’s publicist Howard Bragman also issued a statement on Tuesday on her behalf — and it’s a doozy.

Bragman shared this with THR:

“For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the U.K. and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has, and her heart will remain open and good because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

That’s, umm, quite the rebuttal, indeed…

What do U make of Sharon’s “blindsided” claims here, Perezcious readers?! Is there any truth to these sourced reports in your mind, or is just drivel coming from Osbourne and Morgan pals trying to help them save face??

Sound OFF about everything related to The Talk with your opinions down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/Nicky Nelson/WENN/Avalon]