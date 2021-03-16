Sharon Osbourne's Past Comments About Meghan Markle & Justin Bieber Resurface Amid Racism Controversy!

Looks like the floodgates have opened on Sharon Osbourne.

After her controversial outburst on The Talk over defending her pal Piers Morgan, Sharon attempted to apologize by saying she “panicked” over her “fear & horror of being accused of being racist.”

The show has since gone on hiatus and been put under an “internal review” of the episode in question. But if the 68-year-old was panicking on air, with her colleagues politely explaining things to her, we have to imagine she’s REALLY feeling the heat now.

Not only did her co-host Elaine Welteroth lodge a formal complaint about racial insensitivity, but some have turned a critical eye towards the reality star’s past behaviors. Journalist Yashar Ali pointed out a few questionable instances himself. In particular, he claimed that the email Sharon presented to clear herself of accusations that she had gotten co-host Holly Robinson Peete fired was sent three months before the actress learned the full extent of Sharon’s involvement in her termination.

He also posted a 2018 Talk clip in which Ozzy Osbourne’s wife dismissively said that Meghan Markle “ain’t Black,” before clarifying that she “doesn’t look Black.” See the clip below:

5. In 2018, Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk re Meghan Markle: "she ain't black." When told by her co-hosts that Meghan Markle is indeed Black (her mother is Black), Sharon says "Yeah, I know…but she doesn't look Black." pic.twitter.com/5JXkfRD7RI — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 14, 2021

Yikes. No matter the context, erasing the identity of a mixed-race person is a major red flag.

But that’s not all. Going even further back, Ali and other Twitter users resurfaced a snippet from a 2013 Daily Beast interview where she commented on the tumultuous public image of Justin Bieber. At the time, he was experiencing bad press for peeing into a mop bucket in the kitchen of a nightclub. The mother of three remarked:

“It’s like pi**ing in a bucket. It’s like, ‘Oh, we’re the bad boys!’ F**k off! You don’t know what bad is. And I think that he’s lost, I really do. I think he doesn’t realize he’s white and not black, that’s a huge problem. And, at the point he’s at in his career, it’s so dangerous because we’ve seen it all before a million times. Where do you go when you’re a child entertainer and then you want to transition to be a man? Very few make it.”

Yeah… a lot to unpack there. We’re not sure what she meant to communicate, but the juxtaposition certainly makes it sounds like she was attributing Justin’s bad behavior to thinking he’s Black, which is BEYOND a problematic association.

All of this being said, we don’t really need to look any further than the most recent Talk clip to understand that at the VERY least, Sharon has a huge blindspot when it comes to race. As one Twitter user wrote:

“Sharon Osbourne’s behavior today has been experienced by every Black & brown woman you know. First gaslight. Then force the two Black women to handhold you through tears as they EXPLAIN racist behavior to you (again). And if they get upset – use their frustration against them.”

It’s probably past time for Sharon to stop worrying about being “accused” of racism, and worry more about her own words and actions have affected her coworkers AND her audience. Depending how this internal review goes, she may just have plenty of time on her hands to do so…

