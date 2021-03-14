Sharon Osbourne Says She Never Had Holly Robinson Peete Fired From The Talk For Being ‘Too Ghetto’

Sharon Osbourne is addressing the claims made by her former co-host Holly Robinson Peete.

The 68-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to deny the accusations that she got Peete fired from The Talk in 2011 for being “too ghetto.” In the tweet, she wrote:

“In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an email sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk.”

Osbourne also shared a screenshot of an email from Peete, who allegedly wrote how the remaining hosts were “under some sort of gag-order” to not reach out at the time. In the email, the 56-year-old actress allegedly claimed she was blacklisted in the industry after getting kicked off the show. Peete then suggested that Julie Chen, who was an original panelist on The Talk before leaving in 2018, had something to do with the star’s exit. Take a look at the full tweet (below):

In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk. pic.twitter.com/zu3Vc1oHCy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 13, 2021

In a follow-up post, Osbourne also wrote:

“Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was ‘too ghetto’ to be on The Talk, as well as not having her fired.”

As you may know, the mom recently faced some backlash for defending Piers Morgan on social media after he quit Good Morning Britain following his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Brixton native then got into a heated debate about racism with her co-hosts on Wednesday, saying:

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion … I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

The following day, Osbourne issued an apology “to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said.” In response to the controversy, Peete said she was “mortified” to watch the TV personality defend the longtime broadcaster’s comments, writing:

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to. #fbf.”

Afterward, a 2012 comment made by Leah Remini resurfaced on Twitter, alleging that Osbourne got her and Peete fired from The Talk because she considered them “ghetto.” At the time, the author denied having the ability to “fire or hire anyone on the show.” (However, we all know the power certain celebs opinions can hold in the decision-making process.)

Now, CBS’s executives have launched an “internal review” into Wednesday’s disastrous episode. Osbourne has also gone on to claim that the network had “blindsided” her with the conversation, adding how the showrunners called her eight minutes before recording to see if Morgan could be a topic of discussion.

“I blame the network for it. I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning the segment.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below about this new detail in the whole Sharon drama!

