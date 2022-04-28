Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Reveals Ozzy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne got emotional over concerns about her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s health.

During her new television show The Talk UK on Thursday, the 69-year-old host broke down in tears as she revealed that Ozzy tested positive for coronavirus. Thankfully, Sharon claims that the 73-year-old rocker is doing alright at this time. But still, she is understandably “worried” about him:

“Ozzy was only diagnosed – it was like in the middle of the night. Our time. But I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

And not only is she concerned for her husband’s well-being, but disappointed as she will have to temporarily pause her new show in order to fly back to the US. When asked what she planned to do when she reunited with Ozzy, the former X Factor judge said she wanted to “hold him and kiss” before noting that she would do so with “about three face masks” on. Sharon continued:

“My family’s my life. I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days. It’s terrible. I can’t believe it, three days and I’m missing the show.”

But fans of hers won’t have to worry. The author promised to return to the talk show in “a week” once she gets her “old man back on his feet again,” adding:

“I will be back. I know I will.”

She also tried to remain positive about the whole situation, insisting:

“We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week.”

As for how the rest of the Osbourne family is handling the sudden diagnosis? The MTV personality shared:

“Unfortunately, it was diagnosed in the middle of the night, and they are all sleeping, so I hadn’t spoken to them yet. But they’ll rally around. They’ll be with him.”

You can watch the emotional moment with Sharon (below):

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now." Sharon Osbourne reveals she is flying home after husband Ozzy was diagnosed down with Covid but she promises to be back next week.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/sxlidvX5Tu — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

The news comes amid a series of some serious health struggles for the Crazy Train singer. Back in January 2020, Ozzy revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and was dealing with mobility issues after undergoing back and neck surgery. Sharon told Piers Morgan during an interview on his show Uncensored earlier this week that he had another procedure on the horizon, saying:

“He’s doing OK. He sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home.”

Hopefully, that will happen for him soon once he is better. We are wishing Ozzy nothing but the best during this tough time.

[Image via Talk TV/Twitter, Good Morning America/YouTube]