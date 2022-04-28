Howie Mandel Says Contracting COVID-19 Sent Him Into A Mental Health Crisis!

Howie Mandel is opening up about an unexpected side effect of contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

While making an appearance on TMZ TV Wednesday night, the America’s Got Talent host revealed he was forced to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus following his appearance at the Kids’ Choice Awards — the first major event he’s attended since the pandemic began! Addressing the illness, he told hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere:

“I went to the Kids’ Choice Awards and won. I would have rather been slimed — but I was with a virus apparently.”

On why he’s sure the Nickelodeon awards show was the culprit, the 66-year-old, who considers himself a germaphobe, explained:

“I came out of that and three days later [grew ill] — that’s the only place I’ve been inside with a lot of people with no masks. So I can’t imagine I got it any other place. I got an orange blimp — we won, you know, AGT. But I feel like I lost.”

Luckily, his symptoms weren’t severe, but the game show host did have to quarantine away from his family for 10 days — a process which impacted his mental health greatly, he shared candidly:

“And then I got locked away for 10 days. I’m vaxxed and boosted so my symptoms weren’t terrible. Knowing me, and we’ve talked about this for years, I would have rather taken the mental pain of me being locked in a room for 10 days — not going near anybody.”

Howie has been open about his anxiety around testing positive for the virus for years now, so we can’t imagine how stressful it was to finally get sick! He’s also been open about his struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), conditions that likely made isolation a lot harder for him. He expressed:

“I still feel like I’m recovering from that insanity, and I’m not joking. I got incredibly depressed, incredibly neurotic. My only panacea to my mental health and physical health is distracting myself. You can’t distract yourself for 10 days alone in a room.”

Wow. That sounds so difficult!

Because he suffered so much from quarantine, Howie decided to get 100% honest about his time in isolation in hopes of breaking down barriers for others battling their mental health. He told the outlet:

“I’m in therapy, and I take medication, and I do things. But for years and years, there was a stigma — and I think there still is — a stigma attached to mental health. And what I’ve learned, the first little life preserver that’s thrown to yourself, is the ability to talk about it. Whether you’re talking about it with your therapist or a friend or a loved one. I find it is kind of healing to talk about. And it’s good to be out of the room!”

Hah! So many have struggled with mental health challenges since the pandemic began, all the more reason to help break down the stigma surrounding it! We’re sure Mandel’s candor will help plenty feel less alone in their own struggles. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

