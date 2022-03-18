Sharon Osbourne Got Her Own New Show – And You Won’t BELIEVE What She Named It!

Sharon Osbourne is heading back to television!

After leaving the CBS daytime talk show The Talk in March 2021, the 69-year-old has joined the new network TalkTV to host a new sixty-minute current affairs show. According to The Sun, the series plans to bring five famous people together to share their “outspoken views” and have an “honest, straight-talking debate” about everything from politics, crime, health, and entertainment on a daily basis. It sounds kind of familiar, right?! Well, wait until you hear what they named the show!

Coincidentally enough (or possibly not), it is called The Talk! What?! Talk about trying to get her revenge on CBS, huh. Osbourne celebrated working alongside her pal Piers Morgan on their respective gigs earlier on Thursday, saying:

“I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel, and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

As you may recall, the X-Factor alum got booted from The Talk on CBS after defending Morgan during a heated debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood over whether his controversial comments about Meghan Markle were racially motivated. Following the intense exchange, Osbourne soon faced several allegations of racism, homophobia, and bullying on the set. She denied all of the allegations.

Per The Sun, the new show will air sometime this spring – so we will all have to see just how similar The Talk is in comparison to her former talk show home of the same name. Wow, we still cannot get over the name!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]