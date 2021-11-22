Shawn Mendes Already Posting Thirst Traps Less Than A Week After Camila Cabello Breakup

It’s giving… “single and ready to mingle”!

Not to be outdone by his ex, Shawn Mendes has returned to the ‘gram with his own glamor shots following his surprise breakup with Camila Cabello. Except these are full on thirst traps, featuring him shirtless and dripping wet as he emerges from the ocean!

Yep, the singer’s first Instagram less than a week post-split is a set of surfing pics, and he definitely made sure to show off his good side. Or, as some commenters noted, he flaunted the “post breakup glow.” Impressively, he even included an action shot of himself catching a wave:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

We don’t know if he’s hanging ten, but we’re sure there are a lot of folks who would love to find out now that he’s available again!

The thirst trap was innocently captioned:

“Gracias @heiner_castillo___m por estas fotos !!”

A Spanish language caption? Days after breaking up with his Cuban cutie, Camila? And on a thirst trap, no less? We’re not sure what to make of it, but it definitely seems like a bold move from the 23-year-old.

Seriously though, the former collaborators are handling this breakup in very relatable fashion. Whether it’s getting all dolled up and posting about it, or stripping all the way down and posting about it, we all want to take control of the newly-single narrative on social media, right? Props to Shawn and Camila for hitting the ground — or the sand — running.

Oh, and Shawn? We’ll take whatever thirst traps you have to offer!

