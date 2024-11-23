Shawn Mendes In Crisis! Sadly: Poor Shawn Mendes! Related Posts Elon Musk Begins First Lady Duties - Officially! Celine Dion Lipsynching Controversy! Real Housewives ADULTERY! And More! | Perez Hilton Lots Of Liam Payne Developments! Shawn Mendes Is No Longer Closeted! Spice Girls At War! Adele And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Shawn Mendes Confesses He’s Not Heterosexual! He Says: Diddy Is Not Solely To Blame! Gisele Bundchen Cheated On Tom Brady? Did Adele Go Too Far? Poor Shawn Mendes! And… | The Perez Hilton Show CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Nov 22, 2024 22:00pm PDT Share This Categories Canadialand Music Minute PerezTV Shawn Mendes YouTube