Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Break Up AGAIN After 'Mistake' Reconciliation!

Well, it looks like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Summer of Love has been cut short before we even made it into July…

Just six weeks after rekindling their old flame with a Coachella kiss, the Señorita collaborators have apparently called it quits for the second time. An insider told The US Sun on Wednesday:

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives. But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now.”

“Just a fling”?? Aww, what a sad day for Shawmila shippers!

The two, of course, previously dated from 2019 to 2021, and famously left the door open for a possible reconciliation. But it sounds like this was it — and this time the breakup might just be for good. The source explained:

“They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all. In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”

Yikes. We wonder if there was something specifically that happened, or if being around each other more and more just reminded them of why they aren’t compatible. Our guess? Probably the latter, since the latest report had suggested the two had “practically moved in with each other.”

That’s right, a source told Us Weekly just last week:

“They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

That’ll definitely serve as a crucible for your relationship alright! The insider noted they were pretty much inseparable, adding:

“They don’t like leaving each other’s sides. … It feels like a new relationship [to them].”

Wow, a lot can change in a week, we guess… Sounds like they might have jumped the gun by getting so close again in such a quick time frame.

As you’ll remember, the two first split back in November of 2021. At the time, they shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories, sharing:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

In the time in between their unions, they both moved on with others… Camila with Jewish dating app Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, and Shawn being rumored to have been in a relationship with both his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, AND fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter.

As for if they’ll address their breakup this time around? Don’t get your hopes up, as a source told The Sun that since it was so short-lived, their plan is to apparently just keep their heads down. However, we don’t know how exactly that’ll work out, since they were spotted in plain daylight on MULTIPLE occasions since first locking lips at Coachella… Most recently, they were seen enjoying a Taylor Swift show on her Eras Tour.

Shawn and Camila at Taylor’s tour singing “Lover” pic.twitter.com/pKCSJLZ39P — Shawn Mendes Italy ???? (@shawnitaupdates) May 28, 2023

Life moves fast in Hollywood!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you sad to hear of their split? Or do you think it’s a good thing? Let us know in the comments down below!

