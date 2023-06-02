Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Have 'Practically Moved In' Together As Rekindled Romance Heats Up!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren’t looking like exes anymore!

As Perezcious readers know, the musicians have been caught up in a whirlwind of rumors recently regarding their rekindled relationship. After dating for two years and spending the pandemic in lockdown together, the pair called it quits in 2021, which seemed super hard on the both of them. While they both had their own rebounds, it eventually just seemed like they really were meant to be together after they were shockingly caught kissing at Coachella this year!

Not long after insiders tried to say this was just a one-off hookup, a fan caught the former (?) couple holding hands and hanging out in Santa Monica:

“I clearly had a shocked look on my face because Shawn looked at me and smiled because he knew I recognized him. They were deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together.”

So sweet! An insider later confirmed to PageSix that they were “hanging out” with each other again:

“They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes.”

They’ve been seen over and over again since, always together and always with a lot of very adorable PDA. They just can’t hide it!

But now, while speaking to US Weekly, another source revealed on Thursday this is a LOT more than just hanging out:

“They’ve practically moved in with each other.”

Whoa!

The insider went on to dish that the lovebirds are jumping in head-first and spending as much time together as they can:

“They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

Apparently, those deep feelings they have for each other came “flooding back” amid their reintroduction. And now?

“They don’t like leaving each other’s sides.”

The source even hinted that the 24- and 26-year-old singers may be seen on “red carpets and attending events [together]” very soon. That’s a huge step! But even so, the insider said they feel less like they’re taking their relationship “for granted” this go-around:

“It feels like a new relationship [to them].”

Damn! Things are sounding super serious. If you’ll recall, at the time of their breakup in 2021, a source told the outlet they needed “a break from each other to evaluate” their relationship — meaning “they’re not saying never, just not now.” And as far as things are looking, we’re guessing that special time finally is NOW!

It looks like Shawnmila are back on and aren’t slowing down anytime soon! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are things moving too fast? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Camila Cabello/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]