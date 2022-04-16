Husband’s SHOCKING Final Words To Wife After Running Her Over In Airport Parking Lot Revealed

This is chilling…

As we previously reported, Shawn Sturgeon was arrested last week for hitting and killing his wife Charlotte Sturgeon with their SUV at the Salt Lake City international airport. And now, officials have released some shocking new details from witnesses and the camera footage of the couple’s heated last interaction – including his final words to her.

It all went down on April 4 when the family returned to Salt Lake City from a vacation. According to Fox13, witnesses in the parking garage and airport security footage revealed to police that Shawn was yelling at his wife inside the airport and outside before the incident. Their argument apparently had been so loud that people in the area became immediately drawn to the confrontation and soon witnessed the tragic moment Charlotte was hit by the car.

At the time, Shawn was putting his child in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle before getting into the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, his wife was standing in the open rear passenger side. Per Fox 13, a video showed that he sped up and then stopped the car. Charlotte lost her balance while the car door was still open. And suddenly, he hit the accelerator again and reversed. That is when her legs could be seen “flailing about” as Shawn continued to move backward before she was being dragged and falling to the ground under the vehicle. Shawn then put the vehicle in drive and sped forward over her body with the right rear passenger tire.

The father drove about 10 feet before stopping. One person who caught the whole ordeal on camera claimed that Shawn had run over Charlotte while she was “yelling and screaming.” After the incident, the witness said he hopped out of the vehicle and asked his wife “why she just did that.” He then continued yelling, saying:

“Now, I have to take you to the emergency room.”

According to law enforcement, Shawn then “aggressively” picked her up, threw her in the front seat of the vehicle, and drove to the parking garage exit where an attendant called the paramedics. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the young mom had been breathing and was rushed to the hospital. However, she ended up succumbing to her injuries.

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound like he was devastated by the incident and trying to help his wife based on these witnesses’ statements. According to court documents, police said that Shawn had a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit. Officers at the scene told Fox 13:

“Sturgeon smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy bloodshot eyes, and his police cruiser was filled with the smell of alcohol when they were driving him to jail.”

During the drive over to the station, they said Shawn “made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over,’ ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over.’”

He has since been charged with manslaughter or automobile homicide and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

