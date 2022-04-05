Vacation's Tragic End: Husband Kills His Wife By 'Accidentally' Running Her Over At Airport -- With Their Small Child In The Car

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man has been arrested for allegedly running his wife over in the airport parking lot — right after they came back from a family vacation.

According to reports, Shawn Sturgeon is accused of hitting and killing his wife Charlotte Sturgeon with the couple’s SUV at the Salt Lake City international airport on Monday. The incident went down on the second floor of the airport parking garage around 2:40 p.m., police told 2KUTV.

A police booking affidavit states that surveillance video from the airport parking garage showed Shawn placing his child in a rear passenger seat before getting into the driver’s seat. Oh no, their child was in the car??

Apparently the SUV’s brake lights can be seen coming on in the video as the car is started — while Charlotte “appears to be standing in the open rear passenger door.” Then the car starts going.

Related: Model Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola’s Causes Of Death Confirmed

The affidavit continued:

“(Her husband) begins to reverse the vehicle. The victim’s legs can be seen flailing about as he continues to reverse, being dragged which causes her to fall to the ground under the vehicle.”

The 38-year-old drove about 10 feet before stopping, according to the affidavit. Afterward, he put the 29-year-old in the front passenger seat, then drove to the airport garage toll booth to ask for help. So was this all a horrible accident??

Salt Lake City police said in a statement:

“Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help. This incident occurred shortly after the couple returned to SLC from a vacation.”

EMTs were called to the garage and rushed Charlotte to the nearest hospital, where she eventually died of her injuries, “despite life-saving efforts being performed on scene at the airport and at the hospital,” per a police news release.

It’s unclear if police believe Shawn hit his wife on purpose, but Shawn has been cuffed under the suspicion of automobile homicide and criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs. The affidavit added:

“The arriving officers stated that (he) appeared to be under the influence of alcohol as evidenced by the odor coming from his mouth and glassy bloodshot eyes.”

While taking Sturgeon to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers said he “made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over,’ ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over.'” He’s being held at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and is not eligible for bond.

According to DeseretNews, under Utah law, “a person can be arrested for investigation of automobile homicide if the driver operates a motor vehicle in a negligent manner causing the death of another and has a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.05%.”

We cannot even imagine. Please, don’t drink and drive even a little. Be safe out there, everyone.

[Image via FOX 13]